Two dead as car falls into canal near Pune

Two people were killed after their car veered off the road and plunged into a canal near Ganegaon on the city's outskirts on Tuesday evening, the police said. The accident took place under the jurisdiction of Ranjangaon police station.

"The deceased appeared to be in late 20s. It seems the driver lost the control and the car plunged into the roadside canal," said a senior police official. Their identity was not established yet. Both the bodies were fished out and sent for autopsy, he added..

