2 petrol pump employees looted of Rs 5 lakh in Ghaziabad

Two employees of a petrol pump were allegedly attacked and looted of Rs 5 lakh by car-borne miscreants here on Tuesday, an official said. The incident took place around 3.30 pm near an Indian Oil pump in Niwari area, he said.

Kapil and Ram Naresh left the fuel station to deposit the money in a bank in Modinagar when they were attacked by two miscreants, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI. The miscreants snatched their bag containing the money and fired four rounds in the air while fleeing, owner of the fuel pump Ajay Tyagi said.

Police are examining CCTV footage in which the suspects can be seen, the SSP said. In another incident of robbery, at around 4.45 pm on Monday a supervisor of a flour mill and his associate were robbed at gunpoint. They were going to Masuri after collecting a payment Rs 5 lakh, the police said.

An investigation is underway, they said.

