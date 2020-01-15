Funeral of Sepoy Tulasi Ram held in Visakhapatnam with military honours
The funeral of Sepoy Tulasi Ram was held on Tuesday at his native place in Pitanivanipalem of Visakhapatnam's Pedagantyada here with military honours and a ceremonial guard of the Navy in attendance.
Floral tributes were paid to the mortal remains of Sepoy Sammingi Tulasi Ram on arrival at the Visakhapatnam Airport on January 13.
A wreath-laying ceremony with military honours was conducted at Shradhanjili Sthal at the airport by the ACP (West) G Swaroopa Rani and Col DK Rai the Station HQs (Army) Visakhapatnam on Monday night. Reportedly, Tulasi Ram had succumbed to a head injury while he was on routine patrol due to sliding rocks. (ANI)
