Coimbatore markets flooded with variety of jaggery, turmeric sticks for Pongal celebrations

Markets in Coimbatore are flooded with a variety of festive products including, jaggery and turmeric sticks for Pongal festival. People here thronged the markets in large numbers to buy turmeric sticks, jaggery and other things that make for an important part of Pongal celebrations.

"Without turmeric and jaggery, Pongal festival celebrations are incomplete," said a buyer. According to tradition, the day marks the end of the winter solstice and the start of the sun's six-month-long journey.

To mark the festival, the Pongal sweet dish is prepared and is first offered to the Gods and Goddesses followed sometimes with an offering to cows, and then shared with the family. (ANI)

