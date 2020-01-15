Maha: Kadu adopts village in Akola

Minister of state for labour Bachu Kadu on Wednesday adopted Rajnapur village in Akola district of Maharashtra. Kadu, who is also the MoS for school education and water resources, adopted the village in the capacity of a guardian minister to carry out development work.

All officials should work with a sense of urgency, he said, adding that if a file gets delayed, then services will be hit. Kadu was in Rajnapur to inaugurate houses for handicapped persons built under the Pradhanmantri Aavas Yojna.

"It is our duty to work for our handicapped brothers and sisters. And although my surname is Kadu (bitter), I will work to spread sweetness in the district," the MoS added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

