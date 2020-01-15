Commercial land around 'Har Ki Pauri' becomes most expensive after circle rate hike

After the increase in the circle rate by the Uttarakhand government for the purchase of land, the area around 'Har Ki Pauri' Ghat in Haridwar has become the most expensive piece of real estate in the region. The circle rate of the commercial land is Rs 1.70 lakh per square meter and the circle of the residential land.

The rate has been increased from Rs 56,300 to Rs 57,000 per square meter. Circle rate is the minimum value at which the sale or transfer of a plot, built-up house, apartment or commercial property can occur.

This rate is set by the state government's revenue department or the local development authorities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.