Weatherman warns of snowfall, rain in Uttarakhand

The MeT department on Wednesday warned of heavy snowfall and rain in different parts of Uttarakhand on Thursday and Friday. Heavy snowfall is likely to occur at isolated places located at a height of 3000 metres and above in Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts on January 16 and 17, the metrological department said.

In view of significant rain/snowfall activity in the hills especially on Friday, avalanches may occur in the higher reaches of Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts, it said, adding, necessary precautions may be taken especially by the armed forces. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Tehri, Pauri, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts even as hail may occur at some places especially in Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri, Tehri, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts, it said.

As a result, cold day condition is likely to occur at a few places especially in the hills of Uttarakhand, the MeT department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.