Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pongal celebrated in Chennai, Rameshwaram

Pongal, the winter harvest festival, was celebrated across Tamil Nadu with pomp and show.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 15:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 15:53 IST
Pongal celebrated in Chennai, Rameshwaram
People offer prayers at St. Thomas Cathedral Basilica in Chennai on Pongal festival Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Pongal, the winter harvest festival, was celebrated across Tamil Nadu with pomp and show. The celebrations, associated with the sun, was celebrated by making colourful Kolams and preparing traditional food in Chennai and Rameshwaram.

"Pongal festival is the festival of farmers, the festival of Tamilians which everybody celebrates in the state. We make special dishes on this day and distribute it to the poor and amongst our families," Netaji, a resident of Rameshwaram, told ANI. "We pray to the Sun God for the wellbeing of our family," he added.

The word 'Pongal' in Tamil means to 'to boil', it is also the name of a sweet dish made out of boiled rice, moong dal, milk and jaggery, which is prepared specially to mark the harvest festival Another resident, Poomagal, said, "Today is Pongal festival. We are celebrating it in the traditional way by praying for the wellbeing of ourselves and our family."

The glimpse of the Pongal celebration was also seen in the Chennai-based church where they offered prayers and prepared Pongal. The festival celebrates the harvesting of crops including sugarcane, rice and turmeric and falls around the same time as Lohri and Makar Sankranti in mid-January each year.

It is essentially a thanksgiving festival, wherein farmers thank the nature, the Sun God and the farm animals for helping in the productions of crops, while other people thank the farmers for producing the crops. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

BSP had supported Cong at Centre: BJP on Mayawati's 'two sides of the same coin' remark

Hitting out at BSP chief Mayawati for saying both BJP and Congress are two sides of the same coin, the saffron party on Wednesday said she had supported the Manmohan Singh government at the Centre. Mayawati at a press conference on her 64th...

Greece aims to speed up migration policy under new ministry

Greece said on Wednesday that migration policy will be implemented faster from now on by a new ministry as the country struggles with a resurgence of migrant and refugee arrivals. Until now, migration issues were managed by a department of ...

Max Life completes process of implementing changes across individual product portfolio

Private sector Max Life Insurance Wednesday said it has completed the process of implementing changes across its entire individual product portfolio in line with the product regulations set by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Author...

Indira Gandhi used to meet gangster Karim Lala: Raut

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed that former prime minister Indira Gandhi used to come to meet yesteryear don Karim Lala in Mumbai. Recalling days of the underworld in Mumbai, Raut, who was earlier a journalist, sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020