Weather remains cold in Raj, rain likely on Thursday

Cold wave conditions continued unabated in Rajasthan on Wednesday as the minimum temperature dropped by 1 to 2 degree Celsius in most parts of the state, a meteorological department official said. Pilani was the coldest place in the state with the minimum temperature settling at 1.5 degree Celsius followed by Churu (2), Sriganganagar (3.4), Sikar (5), Phalodi and Bikaner (5.4 each), Jaisalmer (5.9) among others.

The maximum temperature also dropped by 1 to 6 degree Celsius at most places in the last 24 hours. According to the Met department, a blanket of dense fog is likely to envelope Sriganganagar, Churu, Hanumangarh, Bikaner and Nagaur districts in next 24 hours while eastern parts of the state including Jaipur are likely to be lashed by rain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.