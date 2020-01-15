UP man murders wife, drowns while trying to dispose of body: Police

A 42-year-old man drowned at Barua dam here when he was allegedly trying to dispose of the body of his wife, whom he had killed, officials said on Wednesday. Bharat Diwakar, a local Samajwadi Party leader, had killed his wife on Tuesday night and was taking the body in a boat which capsized in the dam's reservoir, Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal.

A boatman, Ram Sevak, informed police about the incident. Police is trying to recover the bodies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.