No let-up in cold in HP, Keylong shivers at minus 8.2 deg Celsius

Keylong was the coldest place in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday with a minimum temperature of minus 8.2 degrees Celsius as cold weather conditions persisted in the hill state, the Meteorological Centre said. Popular tourist spots Kufri and Manali also recorded sub-zero temperatures, they said.

The minimum temperature in Lahaul-Spiti district's administrative centre Keylong was recorded at minus 8.2 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said. Kalpa recorded a low of minus 5.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Manali at minus 2.4 degrees Celsius and Kufri at minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, he said.

The minimum temperature in Dalhousie was 0.6 degrees Celsius and the mercury settled at a low of 2.1 degrees Celsius in state capital Shimla. Bhuntar recorded the highest temperature in the state at 18.7 degrees Celsius.

The MeT Centre has forecast rain, snowfall in some parts of high and middle hills from January 16 to 18, from January 20 to 21 and thundershowers in plains and low hills on January 16, 17 and 21. It withdrew the yellow warning issued earlier for heavy rain and snowfall in the state on January 16.

The colour-coded warnings indicate the varying levels of severe or hazardous weather, with yellow being the least dangerous.

