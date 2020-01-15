MHRD secy Amit Khare meets VC, officials of DU administration

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) secretary Amit Khare held a meeting with Vice-Chancellor, Professor Yogesh Kumar Tyagi along and the Registrar of the Delhi University at Shastri Bhawan here on Wednesday. The University authorities apprised the Secretary that the administration is taking all steps to implement the decisions arrived at as per the record of discussions held on December 5, 2019, in MHRD, read a statement.

The University vide letter dated December 20, 2019, has already clarified to all colleges/institutions to appoint ad-hoc/temporary/ contract/ guest faculty as an interim arrangement before filling up the permanent vacancy. Further, the University has taken up the issue of additional requirement of faculty under EWS scheme with UGC. The University will be finalizing the proforma for promotion of teachers. It has also been clarified that the University shall continue the counting of past service as per UGC Regulations, the statement added.

The Secretary appealed to the concerned stakeholders to withdraw their agitation and work for the smooth functioning of the institutions/colleges in the interest of the students. MHRD is committed to protect the legitimate interest of all the stakeholders, the statement mentioned. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.