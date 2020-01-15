Fadnavis writes to Thackeray to make 'Tanhaji' tax-free in Maha
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding to make Ajay Devgan-starrer film 'Tanhaji' tax-free in the state.
The movie has already been declared as GST (SGST) free in Uttar Pradesh.
The biographical period film, 'Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior' is based on the heroic saga of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's courageous and devoted commander Tanhaji Malusare. (ANI)
