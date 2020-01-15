Fadnavis writes to Thackeray to make 'Tanhaji' tax-free in Maha

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding to make Ajay Devgan-starrer film 'Tanhaji' tax-free in the state.

The movie has already been declared as GST (SGST) free in Uttar Pradesh.

The biographical period film, 'Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior' is based on the heroic saga of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's courageous and devoted commander Tanhaji Malusare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.