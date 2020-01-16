Left Menu
All India News Schedule For Thursday, Jan 16

*Home Minister Amit Shah to address pro-CAA rally in Bihar's Vaishali district around noon. *CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, Afghan NSA, Foreign Minister of Denmark and many others to speak at Raisina Dialogue.

---------------------------------------------------------------

NATIONAL BUREAU

*CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, Afghan NSA, Foreign Minister of Denmark and many others to speak at Raisina Dialogue.

* Atomic Energy Commission Secretary to address press conference at noon. ----------------------------------------------------------------

NCR BUREAU

* Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia to

file nomination for Delhi polls * Anti-CAA protest march at DU at 11 am

* Delhi Congress press conference at 3:30 pm

-----------------------------------------------------------------

LEGAL BUREAU

SUPREME COURT

*Review petitions of telecom cos on AGR

issue *Hearing on mining matters

HIGH COURT

*Christian Michel James bail plea in VVIP Chopper case *ED and CBI appeal in 2G case

*ED and CBI appeal against discharge of Dayanidhi Maran in Aircel-Maxis case

*1984 anti-Sikh riots matter

TRIAL COURTS

*Court to hear convict Mukesh's plea seeking postponement of date of execution in Nirbhaya case.

*Hearing to continue in defamation case against Priya Ramani by MJ Akbar.

*Hearing in Unnao case *Hearing in Muzaffarpur shelter home case

..........................................................................................

NORTHERN REGION

*Punjab Assembly's two-day special session to ratify bill

extending SC/ST reservation in LS and assemblies *LS Speaker Om Birla to inaugurate two-day conference

of assembly speakers in Lucknow

-----------------------------------------------------------------

SOUTHERN REGION

*Union minister Kishan Reddy's municipal poll campaign in Telangana.

* Indo-Japanese Coast Guard Joint exercise off Chennai coast *BJP-Jana Sena meeting in Hyderabad at 11 am.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

EASTERN REGION

*Home Minister Amit Shah to address pro-CAA rally in Bihar's Vaishali district around noon.

*West Bengal BJP state council meet to elect state president at National Library in Kolkata at 11 am.

* TMCP protest rally in Kolkata, CM Mamata Banerjee to attend stir.

*Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury to meet reporters in Howrah at 4.30 pm.

----------------------------------------------------------------

WESTERN REGION

*MP Assembly's special 2-day session to ratify bill to extend reservation to SC/ST in Lok Sabha and state assemblies for another 10 years. *Goa to celebrate its 53rd 'Asmitai Dis' (Identity Day)

*Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to launch 51st Vajra K9 gun from L&T plant in Surat at 10.30 am.

*Tata Sons chairman N Chandra to deliver Nani Palkhivala lecture in Mumbai at 6 pm

*South African Tourism Minister's press conference at 11 am in Mumbai

*Iran foreign minister at industry event at 4 pm in Mumbai *Union minister Smriti Irani at textiles awards in

Mumbai at 5.30 pm

PTI

DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

