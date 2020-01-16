NEWS SCHEDULE
All India News Schedule For Thursday, Jan 16
*Home Minister Amit Shah to address pro-CAA rally in Bihar's Vaishali district around noon. *CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, Afghan NSA, Foreign Minister of Denmark and many others to speak at Raisina Dialogue.
---------------------------------------------------------------
NATIONAL BUREAU
*CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, Afghan NSA, Foreign Minister of Denmark and many others to speak at Raisina Dialogue.
* Atomic Energy Commission Secretary to address press conference at noon. ----------------------------------------------------------------
NCR BUREAU
* Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia to
file nomination for Delhi polls * Anti-CAA protest march at DU at 11 am
* Delhi Congress press conference at 3:30 pm
-----------------------------------------------------------------
LEGAL BUREAU
SUPREME COURT
*Review petitions of telecom cos on AGR
issue *Hearing on mining matters
HIGH COURT
*Christian Michel James bail plea in VVIP Chopper case *ED and CBI appeal in 2G case
*ED and CBI appeal against discharge of Dayanidhi Maran in Aircel-Maxis case
*1984 anti-Sikh riots matter
TRIAL COURTS
*Court to hear convict Mukesh's plea seeking postponement of date of execution in Nirbhaya case.
*Hearing to continue in defamation case against Priya Ramani by MJ Akbar.
*Hearing in Unnao case *Hearing in Muzaffarpur shelter home case
..........................................................................................
NORTHERN REGION
*Punjab Assembly's two-day special session to ratify bill
extending SC/ST reservation in LS and assemblies *LS Speaker Om Birla to inaugurate two-day conference
of assembly speakers in Lucknow
-----------------------------------------------------------------
SOUTHERN REGION
*Union minister Kishan Reddy's municipal poll campaign in Telangana.
* Indo-Japanese Coast Guard Joint exercise off Chennai coast *BJP-Jana Sena meeting in Hyderabad at 11 am.
-----------------------------------------------------------------
EASTERN REGION
*Home Minister Amit Shah to address pro-CAA rally in Bihar's Vaishali district around noon.
*West Bengal BJP state council meet to elect state president at National Library in Kolkata at 11 am.
* TMCP protest rally in Kolkata, CM Mamata Banerjee to attend stir.
*Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury to meet reporters in Howrah at 4.30 pm.
----------------------------------------------------------------
WESTERN REGION
*MP Assembly's special 2-day session to ratify bill to extend reservation to SC/ST in Lok Sabha and state assemblies for another 10 years. *Goa to celebrate its 53rd 'Asmitai Dis' (Identity Day)
*Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to launch 51st Vajra K9 gun from L&T plant in Surat at 10.30 am.
*Tata Sons chairman N Chandra to deliver Nani Palkhivala lecture in Mumbai at 6 pm
*South African Tourism Minister's press conference at 11 am in Mumbai
*Iran foreign minister at industry event at 4 pm in Mumbai *Union minister Smriti Irani at textiles awards in
Mumbai at 5.30 pm
PTI
DV DV
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Telangana: Woman sets self ablaze outside police station in Hyderabad
Congress leader Uttam Kumar's language against CP Hyderabad is intemperate: Owaisi
West Bengal wins in attracting biz proposals but actual realisation falls back
Hyderabad: Sixteen-year-old pens down inspirational poems, becomes published author
Filmmaker assaulted during argument over CAA-NRC in West Bengal