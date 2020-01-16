Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 12:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 12:36 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 12.30 pm:

NATION:

DEL17 RAISINA-RAWAT States sponsoring terrorism must be taken to task: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Thursday pitched for strong global action against states sponsoring terrorism, saying there is a need to take the bull by its horns and strike at the root cause.

DES5 AVI-INDIGO Jaipur-bound IndiGo flight forced to land in Mumbai due to engine glitch

Mumbai: A Jaipur-bound IndiGo flight from Pune made an emergency landing here on Thursday after it was diverted to the city due to a glitch in one of the engines of the Airbus A320 plane, a source said.

DEL18 OD-2NDLD DERAIL 5 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail near Cuttack; 15 passengers injured

Bhubaneswar: At least 15 passengers were injured as five coaches of the Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed and three more were displaced after colliding with a goods train amid heavy fog near Cuttack in Odisha on Thursday, railway officials said.

DEL23 MEA-INDIA-IRAN-LD TALKS External Affairs Minister Jaishankar holds talks with Iranian FM Javad Zarif

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on Thursday held extensive talks on the fast-evolving situation in the Gulf region in the wake of frayed Iran-US ties over the killing of Commander Qasem Soleimani.

BOM1 MH-RAUT-CONG Cong asks Raut to withdraw remarks against Indira Gandhi

Mumbai: Congress leaders Milind Deora and Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday asked Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to withdraw his "ill-informed" remarks that former prime minister Indira Gandhi met underworld don Karim Lala.

LEGAL: LGD3 SC-LD PMC

PMC Bank scam: SC stays HC order allowing shifting of HDIL promoters from jail to their residence New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday partially stayed the Bombay High Court order allowing shifting of HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan, accused in the multi-crore Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam case, from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to their residence.

BUSINESS:

DEL7 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex crosses 42K for first time ever; Nifty hits record high

Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex on Thursday scaled the 42,000 mark for the first time ever and Nifty hit its record peak in opening session tracking positive cues from global equities after the US and China signed an initial trade deal.

FOREIGN: FGN8 UN-INDIA-PAK-KASHMIR

Pakistan again fails to raise Kashmir issue in UNSC; members say bilateral matter United Nations: India has slammed Pakistan for again trying to raise the Kashmir issue in the UN Security Council where it failed one more time to find any support, with New Delhi asserting that Islamabad needs to focus on the hard tasks it has to address in order to ensure normal relations with India. By Yoshita Singh

FGN1 TRUMP-CHINA-TARIFF

Trump refuses to roll back tariff despite Ph-1 of trade deal with China Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday refused to roll back the massive tariff imposed on import of Chinese goods despite having succeeded to sign the first phase of a trade deal with China. By Lalit K Jha ABH

ABH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Key first round fixtures at the Australian Open

Following is a list of key opening round matches at next weeks Australian Open after the tournament draw was made on Thursday Prefix denotes seeding MENS SINGLES1-Rafa Nadal Spain v Hugo Dellien Bolivia Jan-Lennard Struff Germany v 2-Novak ...

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan share first look of 'Love Aaj Kal'

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan on Thursday shared the first look of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal and the Imtiaz Ali directorial promises to be a perfect blend of modern-day and past love. A follow-up to the directors 2009 movie ...

Hockey India replies to CBI, sends details for setup of Sports Integrity Unit

Hockey India on Thursday sent all the necessary details to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI to provide them with information for its Sports Integrity Unit. In the data submitted, Hockey India has clarified all the affiliated members,...

Dharmendra Pradhan expresses grief over train accident in Cuttack

BJP leader and minister of Petroleum and natural gases, Dharmendra Pradhan expressed pain over train accident in Odisha on Thursday.Pained to learn about the accident of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar LTT Express in Cuttack. Relieved that no lives have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020