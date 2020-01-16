Following are the top stories at 12.30 pm:

NATION:

DEL17 RAISINA-RAWAT States sponsoring terrorism must be taken to task: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Thursday pitched for strong global action against states sponsoring terrorism, saying there is a need to take the bull by its horns and strike at the root cause.

DES5 AVI-INDIGO Jaipur-bound IndiGo flight forced to land in Mumbai due to engine glitch

Mumbai: A Jaipur-bound IndiGo flight from Pune made an emergency landing here on Thursday after it was diverted to the city due to a glitch in one of the engines of the Airbus A320 plane, a source said.

DEL18 OD-2NDLD DERAIL 5 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail near Cuttack; 15 passengers injured

Bhubaneswar: At least 15 passengers were injured as five coaches of the Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed and three more were displaced after colliding with a goods train amid heavy fog near Cuttack in Odisha on Thursday, railway officials said.

DEL23 MEA-INDIA-IRAN-LD TALKS External Affairs Minister Jaishankar holds talks with Iranian FM Javad Zarif

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on Thursday held extensive talks on the fast-evolving situation in the Gulf region in the wake of frayed Iran-US ties over the killing of Commander Qasem Soleimani.

BOM1 MH-RAUT-CONG Cong asks Raut to withdraw remarks against Indira Gandhi

Mumbai: Congress leaders Milind Deora and Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday asked Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to withdraw his "ill-informed" remarks that former prime minister Indira Gandhi met underworld don Karim Lala.

LEGAL: LGD3 SC-LD PMC

PMC Bank scam: SC stays HC order allowing shifting of HDIL promoters from jail to their residence New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday partially stayed the Bombay High Court order allowing shifting of HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan, accused in the multi-crore Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam case, from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to their residence.

BUSINESS:

DEL7 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex crosses 42K for first time ever; Nifty hits record high

Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex on Thursday scaled the 42,000 mark for the first time ever and Nifty hit its record peak in opening session tracking positive cues from global equities after the US and China signed an initial trade deal.

FOREIGN: FGN8 UN-INDIA-PAK-KASHMIR

Pakistan again fails to raise Kashmir issue in UNSC; members say bilateral matter United Nations: India has slammed Pakistan for again trying to raise the Kashmir issue in the UN Security Council where it failed one more time to find any support, with New Delhi asserting that Islamabad needs to focus on the hard tasks it has to address in order to ensure normal relations with India. By Yoshita Singh

FGN1 TRUMP-CHINA-TARIFF

Trump refuses to roll back tariff despite Ph-1 of trade deal with China Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday refused to roll back the massive tariff imposed on import of Chinese goods despite having succeeded to sign the first phase of a trade deal with China. By Lalit K Jha ABH

