Union Cabinet meeting to be held tomorrow

A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held at the Prime Minister's residence -- 7, Lok Kalyan Marg here on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The meeting came ahead of the Budget Session of the Parliament which will commence on January 31. (ANI)

