Union Cabinet meeting to be held tomorrow
A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held at the Prime Minister's residence -- 7, Lok Kalyan Marg here on Friday.
The meeting came ahead of the Budget Session of the Parliament which will commence on January 31. (ANI)
