Kejriwal asks Centre to keep politics away from budget

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged the Centre to keep politics away and present a budget that is "good" for the national capital.

Kejriwal said he would write to the Centre and request special allocation for tackling pollution and ensuring cleanliness in the Union budget.

"The Centre should keep politics away from the budget and I want to request the Centre to present a good budget," he said.

