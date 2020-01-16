BSF starts annual Sard Hawa operation, steps up vigilance near Pak border

The Border Security Force began its annual 'Sard Hawa' operation in Rajasthan on Thursday, stepping up vigilance on the western border with Pakistan. Under Sard Hawa (Cool Breeze), patrolling and force strength is increased as the possibility of cross-border infiltration rises during this time of the year due to dense fog in the region.

Deputy Inspector General of Police of the force Madan Singh Rathore said the objective is to keep a hawk's eye on the border and officers have been asked to motivate jawans. Jawans will patrol the border area with advanced weapons, he said. "We have increased the deployment of jawans on the border for strict vigilance."

The operation will continue till January 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

