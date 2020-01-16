3 dead as car turns turtle on Lucknow-Agra Expressway
Three people lost their lives when their car hit a divider and turned turtle on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on early Thursday morning, police said.
Additional Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said the ill-fated car was going to Lucknow from Gurgaon when the accident took place at the Fugaha cut on the Expressway around 6.30 am.
"The deceased has been identified as Harishchandra Pandit (37), Farha Khan (23) and Naina (20). The bodies have been sent for post mortem. The family members of the deceased have been informed," the police officer said.
