Baffling murder mystery resolved in Kerala; Man held for

A 53-year-old man, who had killed his aged mother for property and later murdered his accomplice, has landed in police custody, years after the sensational crimes had rocked Kerala. The accused identified as Birju, a native of West Manassery near Mukkam in this northern district, was taken into custody last night by the Crime Branch wing of the state police.

Birju was arrested in a case relating to recovery of dismembered body parts of a man from various places here nearly three years ago, which had triggered widespread public outcry. The limbs and skull of the dead body were found at Chaliyam beach on different days and the headless torso, stuffed in a gunny bag, from Mukkam in the year 2017.

As the local police failed to unravel the murder mystery, the Crime Branch had taken over the probe later. A detailed probe had revealed that the severed body parts belonged to 47-year-old Ismail and the further probe led to Birju, ADGP (Crime Bracnch), Tomin J Thachankary told reporters here on Thursday.

Hailing from neighbouring Malappuram district, Ismail himself was an accused in four criminal cases, the officer said adding that besides the DNA test, the finger prints and the blood samples of the mother of the deceased man proved to be crucial in the scientific probe. The investigators were shocked when Birju revealed that not only Ismail but he had killed his own mother Jayavalli with his friend's help for property.

The accused also accepted that he had strangled Ismail to death when he asked the promised quotation amount for helping to kill Jayavalli, chopped his body parts using surgical blade and scattered it in different places, police added..

