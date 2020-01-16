MHA asks NIA to investigate DSP Davinder Singh case
Union Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate the case of DSP Davinder Singh, sources said on Thursday.
Jammu & Kashmir's Home Department will take a call on the dismissal of Singh, who was recently arrested in Jammu and Kashmir along with two terrorists from a vehicle in which they were travelling. (ANI)
