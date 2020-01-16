Truck driver held with 1,130 cartons of illicit liquor worth Rs 50 lakh in Rajasthan

A truck driver was arrested with 1,130 cartons of illicit liquor worth Rs 50 lakh in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Thursday. A police patrolling team intercepted the truck and during checking, 1,130 cartons of liquor made in Arunachal Pradesh were found in the vehicle, they said.

The truck driver, identified as Akram, was arrested and the cartons were seized, Churu SP Tejaswini Gautam said in a statement. A case was registered and a probe into the matter was underway, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.