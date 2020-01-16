Sambhaji Bhide calls for bandh in Sangli over Raut's remarks

Condemning Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's remarks about BJP leader Udayanraje Bhosale, Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide on Thursday called for a bandh in Sangli district. Raut had said on Wednesday that Bhosale should give proof that he is the descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji, and asserted that no one has ownership rights over the Maratha warrior king.

Bhide, who heads Shri Shivpratishthan Hindustan, also sought the removal of Raut from his post. "We condemn Raut's statement regarding Bhosale. It is not only an insult to Bhosale, but also an insult to the great tradition of Chhatrapati," he said.

As a mark of protest, Bhide gave a call for Sangli 'bandh' on Friday. Amid the controversy over the book "Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi", written by BJP leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal, Bhosale on Tuesday had said, no one in the world can be compared to Chhatrapati Shivaji, the 17th century Maratha ruler who is a highly revered figure in Maharashtra..

