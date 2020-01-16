Delhi: Woman killed for resisting robbery bid, 2 held

Two persons were arrested for allegedly killing a woman in east Delhi when she resisted a robbery attempt, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Mazhar (27) and his brother-in-law Mohammad Kamrul (24), police said, adding that both are residents of Bawana.

According to police, the incident took place around four months ago outside the Shani Temple in Patparganj area of east Delhi. "Police arrested both the accused persons from a house in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the woman was seated in a car outside the temple when the duo approached her and tried to snatch her gold chain. When she resisted, they shot her in the head, he said. The accused were involved in several other cases of snatching and vehicle thefts in the national capital, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

