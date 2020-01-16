Lion, lioness brought to Bhopal zoo from Chhattisgarh

A pair of lion and lioness was brought to the Van Vihar National Park here on Thursday from Chhattisgarhs Kanan Pendari Zoological Park. Lion Satya and Lioness Nandi, both aged around four years, reached Bhopals Van Vihar National Park from Bilaspur- based Kanan Pendari Zoological Park, said an officer of the Madhya Pradesh government's Public Relations Department.

Minister for Forest Umang Singhar welcomed the pair on their arrival at the city zoo, he said. The pair was brought by a six-member team headed by Van Vihar National Parks director Kamalika Mohanta, the official said.

The big cats were placed in quarantine for examination before putting them for public viewing, he said. With this, the number of lion has gone up to two and that of lioness to four in the Van Vihar National Park..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

