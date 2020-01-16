5 dead, 2 injured after train hits bullock cart in Bihar's Samastipur
Five persons have died while two others sustained injuries after a train hit a bullock cart near Hasanpur railway station in Bihar's Samastipur district.
The mishap took place on Thursday.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
