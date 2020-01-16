Ready to join probe in connection with JNU violence: ABVP member

ABVP member Komal Sharma, who has been called for questioning by the Delhi Police in connection with the January 5 violence on the JNU campus here, wrote to the head of the investigation team, saying she was ready to join the probe. "It is being claimed in the media and social media that I am absconding, which is false, so I write to you to join the investigation," she said in a letter to DSP (Crime) Joy Tirkey.

"I can join in for questioning either at the office of the National Commission for Women or at a place and time appropriate to you, which may be communicated to me through this e-mail," she said, adding that her family was concerned about her security. She said her name with photos has been circulated on social media, "which made things very tough" for her .

"I started receiving threat calls on my number because of which I have switched off my number. My social media accounts were also filled with abuses and threats and so I have deactivated those as well," she said in the e-mail. Sharma, who is a student of Delhi University's Daulat Ram College, said a TV channel claimed that she was involved in the violence and used "all forums to defame her", subjecting her to "mental violence". Meanwhile, the RSS-affiliate Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad said the "smear campaign" against them by some media houses is unfortunate and they have been co-operating with the special investigation team (SIT).

Two ABVP members appeared before the SIT on Thursday. Sidharth Yadav, state secretary, ABVP Delhi, alleged, "The misinformation being spread by some media houses and members of the press with respect to the ongoing investigation in the JNU violence case is unfortunate. These media houses have even been tweaking the statements of the Delhi Police to propagate the false narrative that the ABVP has not been cooperating with the SIT."

He claimed that the allegation against Komal Sharma that she was the masked girl involved in the JNU violence are baseless as police had not said "anything to this effect".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.