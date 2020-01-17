Businessman assaulted for protesting parking of vehicle in

A Sikh businessman was assaulted by three persons in Laxmisagar area here when he protested their parking of vehicle in front of his house, police said. The three accused persons were arrested by police.

They were released after the local SDJM court granted them bail, the police said. The businessman Parbinder Pal Singh on Thursday alleged that he was beaten up by the three persons allegedly close to a local BJD leader in the presence of policemen on Tuesday night.

Singhs wife Kamaljit on Thursday said that some people visited their house on Wednesday night. "The bell started ringing around 1.10 am. I was too scared to open the door as I stay alone with my three children," she said. The CCTV footage revealed that four people, including Bhubaneswar Central MLA Ananta Narayan Jena (BJD) and DSP Anup Kanungo, visited Singhs house on Wednesday night.

She said: "They again came to our house on Thursday morning and assured us not to fear. Was 1.10 am the time to visit the house of any person to express sympathy?" she asked. Jena, however, clarified that as a local MLA he had been to Singhs house on Wednesday night along with a Sikh community leader.

"I had gone to their house as a local MLA to express sympathy and solidarity with the family," he said. Meanwhile, opposition BJP and Congress criticized the state government and the ruling party over the incident.

"I strongly condemn the violent assault on Parvindar Pal Singh in front of the police in Bhubaneswar. This is clear dereliction of duty by the police, Legally, it can also imply complicity of the police in this crime," OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said in his twitter post. BJP leaders - Lekhasree Samangtasinghar and Jagannath Pradhan, visited Singhs house on Thursday and condemned the incident. "The attack took place in the presence of police personnel. How could the attackers secure bail despite murderous attack," Samantasinghar asked.

She also criticised BJD MLA Ananta Narayan Jenas late night visit to Singhs house. "How can any sensible person visit the victims house in the dead of the night," she asked. Meanwhile, police has disengaged the concerned PCR in-charge officer in whose presence the three persons allegedly attacked Singh.

A police team has been posted near Singhs house after the family expressed concern over their safety, a police officer said..

