SC refuses to pass order for conferring Bharat Ratna on Mahatma Gandhi

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to issue an order or directive to the Union of India for conferring Bharat Ratna on Mahatma Gandhi.

The top court, while declining to pass any order in the PIL, said that Mahatma Gandhi is much higher than Bharat Ratna. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.