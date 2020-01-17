Mumbai serial bomb blast convict Jalees Ansari, who

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....
In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution. ...
Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...
If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a n...
A rare 1937 Edward VIII sovereign coin has been bought by a private collector for 1 million pounds 1.31 million, making it the most expensive British coin ever. The coin was one of six prepared by the Royal Mint when Edward became king in 1...
Italian government bonds rallied and outperformed their eurozone peers on Friday after Italys highest court rejected a proposed change in the electoral law that would probably have benefited the far-right League. The Constitutional Court on...
Lahore, Jan 17 AFP Recalled Pakistan allrounder Mohammad Hafeez Friday said he will retire from international cricket after the Twenty20 World Cup later this year, vowing to end his career on a positive note. The 38-year-old was Thursday re...
A special court is expected to pronounce its verdict on Saturday on the massacre of 20 people in Behmai village of Kanpur Dehat district, allegedly by bandit Phoolan Devi nearly four decades ago.We have much hope that the trial court is lik...