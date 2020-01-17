Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS FROM SOUTH AT 5.30 PM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 17:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 17:34 IST
HIGHLIGHTS FROM SOUTH AT 5.30 PM

The top stories from the southern region at 5.30 PM. KA-3RDLD SATELLITE ISRO's GSAT-30 satellite successfully launched by Ariane rocket.

Bengaluru: India's 'high power' communication satellite GSAT-30, aimed at providing high-quality television, telecommunications and broadcasting services, was successfully launched onboard Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana in the early hours of Friday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said here. TN-KILLING-SUSPECTS-REMAND SSI killing: Two suspects remanded in judicial custody Tirunelveli (TN): Two suspects in the murder of a policeman at a checkpost in Kanyakumari district were remanded in judicial custody, police said here.

KL-CAA-CHENNITHALA Kerala CM trying to implement CAA, NPR secretly: Cong Thiruvananthapuram: Days after the Left government in Kerala moved the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Congress alleged the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was trying to implement the controversial act "secretly" in the southern state. TN-RAJINIKANTH-OUTFIT Dravidian outfit accuses Rajinikanth of lying on Periyar, demands apology, files police complaint Chennai: Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam accused superstar Rajinikanth of "uttering a blatant lie" in connection with a 1971 rally held by social reformer Periyar, demanded his apology and also filed a police complaint, seeking action against him.

LDF govt plea against CAA in SC: Governor says he may seek report Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan slammed the Left-ruled state government for approaching the Supreme Court against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and said he may seek a report for not informing him about the move..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Non-BJP-ruled states raise objections to NPR methodology at MHA-convened meet

A few non-BJP-ruled states on Friday raised objections over the new methodology to be adopted in the NPR exercise but the central government defended the steps saying certain answers to be given by people are not mandatory but voluntary. Th...

U.S. to review petition seeking formal defect probe into 500,000 Tesla vehicles

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration NHTSA said Friday it will review a petition asking the agency to formally investigate 500,000 Tesla Inc models over sudden unintended acceleration reports.The petition covers 2012 through 2...

UPDATE 1-U.S. to review petition seeking formal defect probe into 500,000 Tesla vehicles

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration NHTSA said Friday it will review a petition asking the agency to formally investigate 500,000 Tesla Inc models over sudden unintended acceleration reports. The petition covers 2012 through ...

Dravidian outfit accuses Rajinikanth of bid to defame Periyar

Accusing superstar Rajinikanth of propagating false information about a 1971 rally to defame social reformer E V Ramasamy Periyar, a Dravidian outfit in Tamil Nadu has demanded an unconditional apology and filed police complaints seeking ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020