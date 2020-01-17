HIGHLIGHTS FROM SOUTH AT 5.30 PM

The top stories from the southern region at 5.30 PM. KA-3RDLD SATELLITE ISRO's GSAT-30 satellite successfully launched by Ariane rocket.

Bengaluru: India's 'high power' communication satellite GSAT-30, aimed at providing high-quality television, telecommunications and broadcasting services, was successfully launched onboard Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana in the early hours of Friday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said here. TN-KILLING-SUSPECTS-REMAND SSI killing: Two suspects remanded in judicial custody Tirunelveli (TN): Two suspects in the murder of a policeman at a checkpost in Kanyakumari district were remanded in judicial custody, police said here.

KL-CAA-CHENNITHALA Kerala CM trying to implement CAA, NPR secretly: Cong Thiruvananthapuram: Days after the Left government in Kerala moved the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Congress alleged the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was trying to implement the controversial act "secretly" in the southern state. TN-RAJINIKANTH-OUTFIT Dravidian outfit accuses Rajinikanth of lying on Periyar, demands apology, files police complaint Chennai: Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam accused superstar Rajinikanth of "uttering a blatant lie" in connection with a 1971 rally held by social reformer Periyar, demanded his apology and also filed a police complaint, seeking action against him.

LDF govt plea against CAA in SC: Governor says he may seek report Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan slammed the Left-ruled state government for approaching the Supreme Court against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and said he may seek a report for not informing him about the move..

