2 women labourers killed, 2 severely injured in mishap

Two women labourers were killed on the spot and two severely injured when an overloaded tractor trailer carrying 12 workers overturned at Jonnalagadda village Krishna district on Friday, police said. The other injured were rushed to the Nandigama government hospital, from where two workers were shifted to a hospital in Vijayawada as their condition turned critical.

All the workers were from Gumadiduru village, police said. They were travelling on the trailer from Gumadiduru to Desinenipalem village for work when the mishap occurred, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.