Shimla, Dalhousie, Kufri receive fresh snowfall

Himachal Pradesh's tourist destinations Kufri, Dalhousie and Shimla witnessed fresh snowfall while several other parts of the state received light to moderate rain, the meteorological department said. Kufri received 10 cm snowfall since Thursday and Dalhousie 5 cm, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

State capital Shimla also witnessed light snowfall. Besides, Kalpa got 24.2 cm snowfall, followed by Khara Pathar and Khadrala 15 cm each, Janjheli 8 cm, Sumdo and Theog 7 cm each, Mashobra 5 cm, Keylong and Bijahi 3 cm each, Pooh, Kothi and Sarahan 2 cm each, he added.

Banjar received 42 mm rain, followed by Naina Devi 24 mm, Gohar 18 mm, Rampur 17 mm, Baldwara 16 mm, Kumarsen and Kotkhai 15 mm each, Bhoranj 11 mm, Pandoh and Sarkaghat 10 mm each, Rohru and Chamba 9 mm each, Karsog, Mandi, Arki, Hamirpur and Sundernagar 8 mm each, Kandaghat, Dalhousie, Kasauli and Ghumarwin 7 mm each, Kahu 6 mm, Tissa, Jhandutta, Bharari and Jubbal 5 mm each, he added. Maximum temperatures were 2 to 3 degrees Celsius below normal. Una recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 21.2 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at minus 10.3 degrees Celsius. Kalpa recorded a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Kufri at minus 1.8 degree Celsius and Dalhousie at minus 0.8 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Manali was 0.2 degrees Celsius, whereas in state capital Shimla it was 0.6 degrees Celsius. The weatherman has forecast rain and snowfall in the middle and high hills, and thundershowers in the plains and low hills from till January 22 except January 19.

