Kamarhati violence: Bombs hurled; motorbikes, shops burnt in West Bengal
A clash erupted between two groups in Kamarhati in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Friday leading to police deployment in the area, a senior officer said. Bombs were hurled and shops and motorbikes vandalized and set on fire during a clash that broke out on Kamarhati's Mackenzie Road at around 5 pm, Dhrubojyoti De, Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate told PTI.
However, nobody was injured in the incident, he said.
"Initial reports suggest that it was a clash between two groups. Adequate forces have been deployed in the area. We have sought a report from the local police station," De added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Sule, Raut criticise Centre for denying permission to tableaux from Maharashtra, West Bengal for Republic Day parade
Two women gangraped in West Bengal, 5 held
PFI rally denied permission by West Bengal Police
West Bengal Governor gives nod to two Bills
PFI's Jan 5 rally denied permission by West Bengal Police