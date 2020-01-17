Offices of taxmen, police intel among 5 govt bodies with dues in crores to clear: Noida Authority

Five government departments, including the local police intelligence unit here, have been asked to clear dues collectively worth Rs 34.89 crore pending over their rented properties, Noida Authority officials said on Friday. Recovery notices (RCs) have been issued to the Food and Civil Supplies Department, Regional Ayurvedic and Unani Office, Cement Corporation of India, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, and Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) of the police, they said.

"The RCs were issued on Thursday and these departments have been given time till January 31 to clear their pending dues, failing which allotment of properties to them would be cancelled," a Noida Authority official said. According to the officials, the Food and Civil Supplies Department owes Noida Authority Rs 9.50 crore, Regional Ayurvedic and Unani Office Rs 1.46 crore, Cement Corporation of India Rs 1.30 crore, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs Rs 21.42.crore, and the LIU Rs 1.21 crore.

