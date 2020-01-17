Gujarat-cadre officer Manoj Shashidhar appointed CBI Joint Director
Senior IPS officer Manoj Shashidhar was on Friday appointed as Joint Director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a Personnel Ministry order said.
Shashidhar, a 1994-batch IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre, has been appointed for a period of five years, it said.
He is currently serving in his cadre state of Gujarat.
