Goa Carnival to be held from Feb 22-25

Goa's traditional Carnivalfloats, led by the mythical King Momo, would begin on February22 here and will travel to all major towns in the state overthe next three days, a tourism official said on Friday

The schedule of the carnival, which will be heldbetween February 22-25, was finalised at a meeting chaired bystate tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar, a ministryspokesperson said

"The float parade in Panaji will be held on February22. It will be held in south Goa's Margao and Quepem onFebruary 23. The parades in Vasco and Curchorem (South Goa)would be held on February 24 and Mapusa and Morjim (North Goa)on February 25," he informed.

