8 die in J-K's Udhampur due to various ailments

Eight deaths have occurred after showing symptoms of fever, vomiting and stoppage of urine in Ramnagar, Udhampur.

"Eight persons have died and six are under treatment at different hospitals. A team is collecting food and water samples," Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Udhampur said.

An investigation is on to find out if it is a viral infection. (ANI)

