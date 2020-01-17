TruJet commences daily operations from Belagavi under RCS-UDAN scheme

TruJet commenced the daily flight operations from Belagavi to Tirupati, Mysuru and Hyderabad routes under the RCS-UDAN scheme, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Friday. "TruJet was awarded the Belagavi-Tirupati-Belagavi-Mysuru-Belagavi-Hyderabad-Belagavi routes under the RCS-UDAN-3 bidding process last year. The airline will be operating daily flights from Belagavi airport to Tirupati, Mysuru and Hyderabad respectively," the ministry said in a release.

It added that due to the non-availability of direct flights from Belagavi to Tirupati, Mysuru and Hyderabad, people had to travel long hour journey to any of the aforementioned destinations. "Prior to the commencement of flight operations from the Belagavi, the natives had the option to travel 18 hours long journey by train or travel 15 hours by road to reach Hyderabad. Similarly, natives had to travel 14 hours by train or suffer 16 hours long road journey to reach Tirupati from Belagavi. Furthermore, to reach Mysuru from Belagavi people had to bear an 11-hour journey by road or travel 13 hours journey by train. Now, natives can travel at ease to reach their desired destinations," read the release.

According to the ministry, TruJet will operate six flights every day and will deploy ATR 72 (500), 72 seater luxury aircraft on this route. It currently operates 32 flights under RCS-UDAN, with the addition of Tirupati-Mysuru-Hyderabad there will be 38 flights under the umbrella of TruJet. With the commencement of the Belagavi-Tirupati-Belagavi-Mysuru-Belagavi-Hyderabad-Belagavi, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has operationalized a total of 246 routes under RCS-UDAN, the ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

