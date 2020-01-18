44 projects worth Rs 161 crore sanctioned by NABARD for HP

The NABARD has sanctioned 44 projects worth Rs 161.35 crores for boosting rural infrastructure. A press release from Himachal Pradesh government said NABARD has sanctioned 44 projects including 39 road projects and five bridge projects.

"Under these projects, new road constructions of 143.13 kilometres, upgrading, metalling tarring of 60.68 kilometres and construction of five bridges would be done," the release said. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed his gratitude towards NADBARD for sanctioning roads and bridges. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

