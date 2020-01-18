Cement trader shot dead

A 55-year-old cement trader was shot dead by unidentified people in Phugana police station area here.

Police said the incident occurred on Friday evening when Rafe Khan was returning on his bike to his village Jogiya Kheda from Neem Kheda village. The assailants, who were in a car, intercepted him and fired shots at him after which he died.

Following the incident, irate locals protested over the murder and blocked the road at Jogiya Kheda, police said, adding that they rushed to the spot and sent the body for post mortem examination.

