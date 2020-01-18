Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women continue to hold protest against CAA, NRC in Lucknow's Ghanta Ghar

Women continue to hold a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at the Ghanta Ghar here even as women continue to protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 10:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 10:37 IST
Women continue to hold protest against CAA, NRC in Lucknow's Ghanta Ghar
Women staged a protest at Lucknow's Ghanta Ghar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Women continue to hold a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at the Ghanta Ghar here even as women continue to protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. Women here are protesting and singing the National Anthem, holding the tricolour flags in their hands. The number of women joining the agitation here is continuously increasing.

Earlier on Friday, hundreds of women staged a sit-in protest in Prayagraj, to express their discontent over the CAA, NRC and National Population Register (NPR). The district administration had also filed an FIR against some of the protesters in a bid to remove them from the area. However, the protesters continued to occupy the space.

To spread the message of brotherhood and patriotism, the protestors, mostly Muslim women had decked the venue with a collage of Ram Prasad Bismil and Ashfaq Ullah Khan, who have sacrificed their lives for the Indian independence movement, along with the Indian tricolour flag. Protests broke out in different parts of the country against and in support of CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

News broadcasters meet FM Sitharaman, seek parity in GST with print media

Executive body members of the News Broadcasters Federation have met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested that TV news channels be treated at par with the print media industry under GST regulations. Currently, GST on the print m...

Tennis-Tsitsipas ready to live the dream again in Melbourne

With Melbournes large Greek community certain to come out and support him in large numbers, the Australian Open is the closest Stefanos Tsitsipas will come to a home Grand Slam and the young gun is determined to put on a show for his fans.T...

UPDATE 2-China reports new Wuhan virus cases ahead of key holiday

Chinese health authorities said on Saturday they had discovered four more cases of pneumonia following an outbreak of what is believed to be a new coronavirus strain in the central city of Wuhan, raising concerns that the disease could spre...

Ex-Cowboys coach Garrett joins Giants as OC

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett will get a chance to beat his old team twice a year after he was hired Friday to be the New York Giants offensive coordinator. Garrett interviewed with new Giants head coach Joe Judge on Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020