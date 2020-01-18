Assam cabinet expansion, two new ministers sworn in

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expanded his ministry on Saturday with the induction of two ministers of state with independent charge. Sanjay Kishan and Jogen Mohan were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Jagdish Mukhi at a simple ceremony in the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan here.

Both Kishan and Mohan are first time BJP MLAs and represent Tinsukia and Mahmora assembly constituencies respectively. With this, the strength of the Sonowal ministry has increased to 18, including the chief minister, with 12 from the BJP and three each from the alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodo People's Front (BPF) Kishan hails from the tea tribe community while Mohan represents the Ahom community.

The portfolios of the new ministers were yet to be announced. Kishan told reporters after the swearing-in that he was grateful to the chief minister for entrusting him with the responsibility.

"I will remain committed to serve all communities of the state and help the chief minister in making Assam strong and taking it to a global platform", he said. Referring to the tea community to which he belongs, Kishan said, "My home is still in the line quarter of Telaghat tea estate of Tinsukia and the community is still backward.

After the BJP came to power, many schemes have been implemented for the tea tribes but a lot still needs to be done." Mohan said he is grateful for the confidence that the chief minister has reposed in him by appointing him as a minister. "I will try to fulfil the duties of the ministry that will be allocated to me and ensure that the schemes initiated are implemented to benefit all communities of the state," Mohan said.

Among those present at the swearing-in ceremony were the chief minister, Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and Culture Minister Naba Kumar Doley..

