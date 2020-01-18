Amit Shah attends Vedanta Bharati's 'Viveka Deepini Mahasamarpane' event in Bengaluru

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday addressed the Vedanta Bharati's 'Viveka Deepini Mahasamarpane' event at Sri Krishnavihar, Palace Grounds, in Bengaluru. In his speech, Shah thanked Vedanta Bharati for their efforts in introducing the knowledge of Vedas and the writings of Adi Shankaracharya to the children.

"In October 2017, Prime Minister Modi had taken personal interest and given the work of translation of this questionnaire to the Sahitya Akademi. It is being translated in 24 Indian languages. This shows that PM Modi understood how relevant the document is, even today," Shah said at the event here. "Vedanta Bharati, on their own initiative, has already published translations of the Vivekadeepini in 10 languages. I could see the Gujarati edition, and it gave me tremendous peace and joy," he added.

The program began with the chanting of "Viveka Deepini" slokas by over one lakh students from various schools of Bengaluru city and district. He further assured all help to Vedanta Bharati in their future initiatives.

Asking the students to present at the event to read and imbibe the messages given by Adi Shankaracharya, Shah said, "We all should read and take inspiration from Adi Shankaracharya's life. Living in such a minimalistic way, he went around the country on foot seven times. He also built four maths in four directions in the entire country." "He built the Joshi Math in Kedarnath, Sharda Math in Dwarka, Govardhan Math in Puri and Sringeri in Karnataka. He started the tradition of safeguarding our values by spreading the Vedas and Upanishads at these four maths," Shah added.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Lok Sabha MPs Tejasvi Surya and PC Mohan were among the other dignitaries present at the event.

