RSS man complains against 'fake' booklet on 'new Constitution'

  • PTI
  • Ahmedabad
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 15:43 IST
  • Created: 18-01-2020 15:43 IST
An RSS functionary here has lodged a complaint with Ahmedabad police against unidentified persons for allegedly circulating a "fake and misleading" booklet titled the "New Constitution of India" with the picture of Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on it, an official said on Saturday. An office-bearer of the RSS's Maninagar unit in Ahmedabad, Dinesh Vala, on Friday lodged the complaint with Cyber Cell police here.

The complaint says that the 16-page booklet, which has gone viral on social media, claims to be a concise form of the new Indian Constitution being drafted by the Narendra Modi government, which empowers people as per their position in the caste system. The booklet mentions that as per the new Constitution, people from Brahmin community will dominate the country, and powers of citizens will be determined by their place in the caste system. It also says that the voting rights of women and untouchables will be taken away, the complainant said.

In the complaint, Vala said that the booklet says that a detailed Constitution was being drafted, for which people could send in their ideas and suggestions to the Prime Minister's Office, New Delhi. "People will have to send a copy of their suggestions to the RSS office in Nagpur. A good suggestion will get an reward of Rs 10,000," the complaint quotes the booklet as saying.

"I received this booklet in PDF format on my WhatsApp account. When I went through it, I grew suspicious about its authenticity. I forwarded the copy to a senior RSS functionary, who told me that it was fake. After that, I decided to lodge a complaint," Vala, a lawyer by profession, said. The cyber crime police said they have registered an offence under sections IPC sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riots) and 505 (1)(b), 505 (1) (c) (inciting public or community to commit an offence), and section 66 (C) of the Information Technology Act (electronic message meant to cause annoyance or mislead).

The RSS had on Friday made it clear that it had nothing to do with the booklet and even alleged that it was an attempt to defame the organisation. The RSS had even lodged a complaint over the booklet with the Kotwali Police Station in Nagpur, where the organisation's headquarters is located..

