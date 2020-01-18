Pakistan violates ceasefire along LOC in Mendhar, Nowshera sectors of J-K

Pakistan violated ceasefire along the line of control (LOC) in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district and Mendhar sector of Poonch district here on Saturday.

According to Indian Army sources, ceasefire violation in Mendhar started around 12.30 pm and continued till 13.15 pm.

The Indian Army is also retaliating befittingly to the ceasefire violations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.