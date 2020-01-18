National Tribal Youth Exchange programme to begin on Sunday

A week-long National Tribal Youth Exchange Programme will begin here from Sunday with 200 tribal youths from four districts of Chhattisgarh taking part. The programme is being jointly organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and Puducherry government, Puducherry sub-collector Shashvat Saurabh and NYKS director (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry) M N Nataraj told a joint press meet here on Saturday.

The Sub-Collector said the purpose of holding the programme was to promote development and empowerment of the tribal youth with the Home Ministry's support. The NYKS state director said tribal youths from Bijapur, Sukma, Bastar and Dantewada districts of Chhattisgarh State would present cultural programmes.

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi will formally inaugurate the programme on January 20. NYKS national vice chairman S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy will also address the participants.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy will felicitate the participants on the concluding day of the programme on January 25..

