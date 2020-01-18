Left Menu
4 schoolchildren injured after car hits auto-rickshaw in Ambala

  • Updated: 18-01-2020 17:28 IST
Four schoolchildren were injured when the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in overturned after being hit by a car on National Highway No. 1 here on Saturday, police said. All the injured are students of a government school and have been admitted to the local civil hospital. Two children sustained serious injuries, they said.

The auto-rickshaw was taking the children to their school in Devi Nagar village near here. The driver of the car, which was passing by, lost control of the vehicle and hit the auto-rickshaw, causing it to overturn, the police said. "The car driver tried to escape from the spot after the incident but police and passersby nabbed him," a police official said.

According to police, the car belongs to a senior Punjab police officer and was going towards Punjab after dropping the officer in Delhi. A case has been registered against the car driver and the police officer's gunman, who was also in the vehicle at the time of the incident, they said.

