Ganganagar registers 3.7 deg C as cold weather prevails in Rajasthan
Cold weather conditions continued in Rajasthan on Saturday with Ganganagar recording the coldest in the state with a minimum temperature of 3.7 degrees Celsius.
Churu shivered at 3.9 degrees Celsius while Pilani, Sikar, Bikaner and Jaipur recorded night temperatures of 5.4, 6, 6.2 and 9.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The weather conditions would likely remain the same across the state during the next 24 hours, according to the meteorological department here.
