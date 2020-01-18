Helmets for pillion riders mandatory in Odisha from Mar 1: State Minister

Wearing helmets for pillion riders and using seat belts for occupants in four-wheelers will be mandatory in Odisha from March 1, a state minister said on Saturday. The drive against violation of traffic rules will be intensified from March this year after completion of the three-month relaxation on enforcement of the amended Motor Vehicles Act, state commerce and transport minister Padmanabh Behera said.

"Wearing helmets were compulsory for motorcycle riders. From March 1, it will be mandatory for pillion riders too.

Occupants in four-wheelers will have to use seat belts," he said. Behera, who returned to the state capital after attending a road safety meeting in New Delhi, said that strong action will be taken against people for violating traffic rules.

"The drive against traffic violation will be intensified after completion of the three-month relaxation period," he said. Following public commotion over imposing heavy fines, the state government had relaxed implementation of the new traffic rules for three months in September as a way to allow people to get their documents ready to comply with the traffic norms.

Later in November last year, the BJD government extended the relaxation for another three months till February end, keeping in mind the huge rush at the RTO offices. "No extension of the relaxation will be granted further and no decision was taken for reduction of penalty amount," the minister added.

